President Trump on Tuesday appeared to threaten that his administration would “take a look” at Google, opening an investigation into the search giant out of concern that it has been breached by the Chinese government.

Trump’s shot at Google came in a tweet that cited recent comments from Peter Thiel, a top venture capitalist and one of the president’s top supporters, who this week called for the FBI and CIA to probe the company on grounds it may have committed treason for its operations in China.

“Billionaire Tech Investor Peter Thiel believes Google should be investigated for treason. He accuses Google of working with the Chinese Government.” @foxandfriends A great and brilliant guy who knows this subject better than anyone! The Trump Administration will take a look! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

Trump did not elaborate on what he intended to do, beyond appending a short thought to a quotation he appeared to attributed to Fox and Friends, and a spokesman for the White House did not respond to a request for comment.

“As we have said before, we do not work with the Chinese military,” Riva Sciuto, a Google spokeswoman, said in a statement.

But Trump’s threat of an investigation marks only his latest salvo at Google, which he has accused in recent weeks of silencing his conservative supporters online and seeking to rig U.S. elections in favor of Democrats. The company has denied each of those charges, but Trump often has threatened to regulate, penalize and file lawsuits against Google and its Silicon Valley peers anyway.

For his part, Thiel this week has charged that China’s top military and intelligence officials are “likely to have infiltrated Google,” a claim he repeated during an interview on Fox News on Monday night. He also has faulted the tech giant for reportedly seeking to reintroduce its search engine in China, where it is banned, while at the same time allowing a contract with the Defense Department on artificial intelligence to expire. The decision came in response to widespread blowback from employees, who faulted the company for helping the government build weapons of war.

“There’s this very peculiar background where Google is working with the Chinese on Communist government and not with the U.S. military,” Thiel said. He later appeared to blame the decision to end the Pentagon contract, for a program called Project Maven, on a “broad base of Google employees that are ideologically super left-wing, sort of woke, and think that China is better than the U.S., or that the U.S. is worse than China.”

Google’s ambitions in China previously had drawn widespread concern throughout the Trump administration and among congressional Republicans, partly because of the potential that Chinese spies could steal the company’s technology — including its AI advancements — if it advances its operations there.

“The work that Google is doing in China is indirectly benefiting the Chinese military,” Marine Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Senate lawmakers at a hearing earlier this year. “We watch with great concern when industry partners work in China.”