

A staff member walks past the YouTube LLC logo displayed on a wall at Google Inc.'s YouTube Space production facility in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, March 30, 2013. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg (Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg)

The Federal Trade Commission has finalized a settlement with Google in its investigation into YouTube for violating federal kids' data privacy laws, according to two people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to discuss it on record.

The settlement — backed by the agency’s three Republicans and opposed by its two Democrats — finds that Google inadequately protected kids who used its video-streaming service and improperly collected their data in breach of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA, which prohibits the tracking and targeting of users younger than age 13, the people said.

The company is expected to pay a multimillion dollar fine, but the exact amount and the contours of the FTC’s settlement are unclear. The matter now rests in the hands of the Justice Department, which rarely upends the FTC’s settlements with companies under its watch.

Agency spokeswoman Cathy MacFarlane and Google spokesman Chris Dale declined to comment on the investigation.