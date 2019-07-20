

Some consumers said they received steep discounts on cameras and other equipment on Prime Day. Amazon said it was a pricing error. (Jason Alden/Bloomberg News)

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but spotting an apparent error on Amazon Prime Day can be worth thousands of dollars.

Photography enthusiasts mobbed the Internet this week after some individuals said they had received discounts as high as 99 percent on expensive cameras and equipment sold during Amazon’s 48-hour annual marketing event. Photography outlet PetaPixel, which first reported the news, identified customers claiming they had purchased cameras and lenses normally worth hundreds or thousands of dollars for only $94.98. The items included products manufactured by Sony, Fujifilm and Canon. Perhaps most notable: A Canon EF 800mm f/5.6L IS Telephotoa lens that usually retails for about $13,000.

The listings showed the products in question being sold by the e-commerce giant itself, not a third party or the manufacturer, leading to questions if Amazon had made a pricing error or had created an Easter egg as a publicity stunt. Though the deal was available for only a short period of time once it was shared on Slickdeals.net, several people across multiple sites posted photos of the equipment they had received at the highly discounted rate.

Amazon and the manufacturers didn’t respond to requests for comment. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

In 2015, Amazon launched its first Prime Day, so-called because discounts are only available to Prime subscribers. Since then, other retailers have offered their own discounts on Prime Day in an attempt to compete with Amazon, making the event one of the major drivers of e-commerce sales.

[Amazon Prime Day means protest for workers in Minnesota]

According to a report by research firm Marketplace Pulse, this year’s Prime Day discounted 1.3 million products with average discounts of 25 to 30 percent. Compared with previous years, there was far more emphasis on exclusive deals found only on Amazon as well as products, particularly consumer electronics, sold by Amazon instead of third-party sellers.

E-commerce experts expressed certainty that the “deal” was indeed a mistake, because of the enormous size of the discount involved and the fact that Amazon’s Prime Day marketing strategy focuses on heavily advertising the best deals. The suspected errors are a glimpse into how the world’s largest public company can pour billions of dollars into sophisticated algorithms that handle hundreds of transactions per second successfully and yet still make mistakes. That’s because while sophisticated technology powers most of the company’s activities, there are still plenty of operations controlled by error-prone humans.

Elaine Kwon, who owns e-commerce management firm Kwontified and previously worked at Amazon, said the task of creating Prime Day deals for Amazon-sold products falls to a relatively small group of individuals compared with the number of people tasked with reviewing all promotions and products with Prime Day. While Amazon spends significant resources preparing for the event, they “don’t have enough hands or tools to make sure it’s always accurate,” said Kwon.

In fact, Amazon has dealt with pricing error issues for years, former executives said. The errors were so common, in fact, that Amazon created a tool that alerts third-party sellers when a significant pricing change is made, to ensure the change wasn’t made accidentally, said James Thomson, a former Amazon senior manager who is now a partner at brand consultancy Buy Box Experts. Those entities also have the ability to create a pricing “floor” so Amazon’s algorithms never price the product below that level. It’s not clear whether or not the same precautions are in place for Amazon’s own transactions.

Marketplace Pulse’s founder Juozas Kaziukėnas said the camera equipment story so captivated the public because people hope that they, too, will be able to find such an unheard-of discount. There’s an additional allure, too: that of the general public taking on a tech behemoth and winning.

[Amazon’s Prime Day: 5 things to know before you shop]

“When the mistake is on Amazon, there’s definitely a sense of ‘[the buyer] deserves this, they’re such a big company,’” said Kaziukėnas.

But in the end, Goliath may come out on top: the money lost is a rounding error for Amazon, and the story is likely driving additional buyers to the site, he said.