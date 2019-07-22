

Equifax will compensate consumers as part of a settlement with regulators. (Mike Stewart/AP)

Did you lose time or money in the 2017 Equifax data breach? You could be eligible for up to $20,000 in cash reimbursement, as well as other services. It’s just not clear yet how to qualify.

The more than 147 million victims of the breach are eligible for cash payments of up to $25 an hour for time spent remedying fraud or identity theft, or purchasing or freezing credit-monitoring reports, according to the settlement. The maximum payout of $20,000 equates to 800 hours spent on the breach. Equifax will also reimburse out-of-pocket losses, and partially reimburse victims for credit- or identity-monitoring products paid in the year before the data breach was announced.

In addition, victims are eligible for free credit-monitoring services, or $125 cash if they already have such services in place. The credit monitoring is offered for four years through Experian, with up to six additional years through Equifax. The company is also offering seven years of free services to help consumers remedy the effects of fraud and identity theft.

Although the settlement website says consumers soon will be able to determine through the site whether their information was compromised, it is not yet clear what kind of proof people will have to provide in their claims to receive compensation.

According to the website Equifaxbreachsettlement.com, which was set up to handle the claims, consumers must wait for the settlement to be approved to become eligible for the compensation offered by Equifax. The settlement is being dealt with in the U.S. District Court in Atlanta.

The 2017 breach included Social Security numbers, credit card details and other sensitive data. On Monday, the Federal Trade Commission announced that Equifax will pay up to $700 million to settle with state and federal regulators over allegations that the company failed to take reasonable cybersecurity steps that might have prevented the breach. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro called it “the largest data breach settlement in U.S. history.” That total includes a victims compensation fund of $300 million, which could grow to $425 million if the number falls short of what’s required to compensate consumers.

Equifax has denied wrongdoing, and the settlement does not include a judgment or finding that it did. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.