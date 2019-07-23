

Makan Delrahim is the assistant attorney general who leads the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, which will conduct a review of big tech companies. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

The Justice Department on Tuesday said it is opening a wide-ranging review of “market-leading online platforms” for potential competition concerns, an inquiry that could sweep up Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in the government’s regulatory crosshairs.

The new effort aims to explore “widespread concerns that consumers, businesses, and entrepreneurs have expressed about search, social media, and some retail services online,” the department said in a statement, pledging that it would “seek redress” if in the course of its investigation it identifies violations of federal antitrust law.

The department did not mention any major tech company by name. But its review still threatens the whole of Silicon Valley at a moment when Democrats and Republicans alike increasingly are sounding the alarm that big tech companies are too large and powerful, threatening rivals and harming consumers.

“Without the discipline of meaningful market-based competition, digital platforms may act in ways that are not responsive to consumer demands,” said Makan Delrahim, the assistant attorney general who leads DOJ’s Antitrust Division. “The Department’s antitrust review will explore these important issues.”