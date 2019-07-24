

Facebook reported its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, July 24. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

Facebook on Wednesday announced another quarter of strong revenue growth, as Wall Street appeared unfazed by the company’s historic $5 billion privacy settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

The social network said its second-quarter revenue, which is driven by advertising, grew by 28 percent to $16.9 billion, beating analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Net profit fell 49 percent from the same period a year earlier to $2.6 billion, dragged down by the FTC penalty.

However, Facebook’s stock price approached record levels Wednesday and was up more than 3 percent in after-hours trading.

Over the last year, Facebook has faced withering privacy scandals resulting in Wednesday’s settlements with the U.S., as well as slowing revenue and user growth as users in the U.S. and Europe increasingly abandon the platform -- but its stock price has resisted.

Facebook on Wednesday said it set aside an additional $2 billion for the Federal Trade Commission fine after booking $3 billion of it last quarter, and another $1.1 billion for income taxes stemming from a legal case, called Altera Corp. v. Commissioner, governing how corporate stock-based compensation is calculated and taxed.

Adding to the woes, on Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced a sweeping antitrust investigation into Silicon Valley tech giants, the latest in a series of probes Facebook and other companies are facing around the globe. Wednesday’s FTC settlement concludes a 16-month federal investigation following the revelations last year that political consultancy Cambridge Analytica had improperly accessed data on 87 million Facebook users.

Facebook’s stock “has been almost Teflon-like over the last two years,” said Daniel Ives, Managing Director, Equity Research for WedBush. “I think it just speaks to the fact that, despite all the noise, they continue to execute. And as long as they continue to execute, all the other issues -- FTC fine, the DOJ -- will become background noise.”

Ives said that the settlement announced Wednesday raises questions about how Facebook will operate in the future in light of the stipulations contained in the agreement. They require the company to submit to greater oversight of its privacy practices and Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg must personally certify every three months that the privacy practices are in compliance with the law.

“We are investing in building stronger privacy protections for everyone and on delivering new experiences for the people who use our services,” Zuckerberg said in the earnings statement.