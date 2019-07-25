

Amazon's Day One building at its Seattle, Wash., headquarters on March 13, 2019 (David Ryder for The Washington Post)

Amazon tallied big second-quarter gains in its cloud computing and advertising business, even as the tech giant faces regulatory scrutiny for its dominance of online retail sales.

Amazon’s profits gained 4 percent in the second quarter to $2.6 billion. Sales hit $63.4 billion, a 20 percent increase from the year ago period.

The Justice Department said Tuesday it was opening a wide-ranging antitrust review of “market-leading online platforms” that will focus on Amazon, as well as Facebook and Google. And a day later, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin offered support for those efforts, saying the company has “destroyed the retail industry."

(Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Amazon’s results illustrate just how potent the tech giant has become. The company’s profitability is fueled by businesses most consumers on its site don’t generally know – its market-leading cloud-computing operations used by companies such as Airbnb and Capital One, and the advertising business that sellers on its site use to lure shoppers.

Operating income at Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud-computing business, jumped 29 percent from the year-ago period to $2.1 billion on $8.4 billion in sales, a 37 percent gain. That continues to dwarf revenue from the No. 2 player in cloud infrastructure technology, Microsoft, whose comparable cloud businesses, tallied $2.4 billion in the same period, according to Stifel Nicolaus & Co. analyst Brad Reback.

Amazon’s digital advertising business, which trails only Google and Facebook, caters to brands as well as merchants selling on its retail site. In the period, Amazon’s “other” category, which is primarily derived from advertising, grew 37 percent year-over-year to $3.0 billion.

The profits from those operations allow Amazon to run much thinner margins in its retail operations, a competitive advantage that Amazon’s online retail rivals don’t have. In the second quarter, Amazon’s operating profits in its North American retail business fell 15 percent percent from the second quarter of 2018 to $1.6 billion on $38.7 billion in sales, a 20 percent jump.