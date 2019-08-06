

A makeshift memorial honoring victims of the El Paso shooting. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The anonymous message board 8chan on Tuesday endured new attacks on multiple fronts, losing a key technical ally shortly before its owner was called before Congress to testify about the notorious site’s extremist content.

The House Homeland Security Committee demanded in a letter that 8chan owner Jim Watkins, an American Web entrepreneur living in the Philippines, must come testify about how his company had addressed the spread of white-supremacist content across the site.

[8chan vowed to fight on, saying its ‘heartbeat is strong.’ Then a tech firm knocked it offline.]

The anything-goes message board remained offline through Tuesday following major decisions by two tech companies to stop working with the site.

It was further pummeled when Epik, a technology firm that had vowed to step in and provide assistance to bring the site online, issued a surprise reversal, citing “concern of inadequate enforcement and the elevated possibility of violent radicalization on the platform.”

Watkins did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Early Tuesday, he had posted a video to YouTube defending the site as “a peacefully assembled group of people talking.”

[Three mass shootings this year began with a hateful screed on 8chan. Its founder calls it a terrorist refuge in plain sight.]

The site has become infamous for its role in three mass shootings this year, including the El Paso massacre, in which the alleged gunmen used the board to share hateful screeds explaining and promoting the attacks. The board is almost entirely unmoderated, and posters have routinely used the site to traffic in some of the Web’s most racist, sexist and extremist content.

The site’s founder, Fredrick Brennan, told The Washington Post on Sunday that the site was a haven of domestic terrorists and should be shut down for good.