The White House will host top tech companies to discuss the rise of violent online extremism on Friday, marking the Trump administration’s first major engagement on the issue days after a mass shooting in Texas left 22 people dead.

The gathering will include "include senior administration officials along with representatives of a range of companies," said White House spokesman Judd Deere in a statement, which did not name which companies would attend.

The White House effort follows an attack this weekend in El Paso, Texas, that was first announced on the anonymous message board 8chan. It was the third such mass shooting this year that began with the posting of a gunman’s hateful screed on the site, which is currently offline following moves by two Internet-services firms.

In response, Trump on Monday took aim at social media broadly, tasking the Justice Department to "work in partnership with local state and federal agencies, as well as social media companies, to develop tools that can detect mass shooters before they strike," he said in a speech.

On Wednesday, Trump pledged again to "do something about" online hate, telling reporters he is "concerned for any group of hate, I don’t like it... whether it’s white supremacy or any other kind of supremacy."

But Trump maintained his rhetoric— including attacks on his political foes, immigrants and other groups — played no role in coarsening conversation online and spawning violence.

“I don’t think my rhetoric does at all - I think my rhetoric brings people together," Trump said.

Facebook, Google and Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.