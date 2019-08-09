

Twitter froze Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s campaign account on Aug. 7. (Richard Drew/AP)

Team Mitch is back on Twitter.

Twitter Communications tweeted a statement on Friday saying that it had unlocked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s campaign account, two days after the account shared a video Twitter said went against its conduct guidelines.

The video showed protestors outside the Republican senator’s home in Louisville, Kentucky, screaming obscenities and violent threats against him.

“After multiple appeals from affected users and Leader McConnell’s team confirming their intent to highlight the threats for public discussion, we have reviewed this case more closely,” Twitter said Friday. “Going forward, the video will be visible on the service with a sensitive media interstitial and only in cases where the Tweet content does not otherwise violate the Twitter Rules.”

Kevin Golden, McConnell’s campaign manager, said in a statement on Friday the campaign was glad to see its account was unlocked.

“It shouldn’t have taken an avalanche of outrage from across the country to stop Silicon Valley from launching an effort to silence conservatives like the Majority Leader of the United States Senate in the first place," Golden said. "We look forward to learning more about what steps Twitter will take to ensure that this egregious suppression campaign never happens again.”

Twitter’s about face on McConnell’s account is a test of how it would implement its new policy of labeling tweets that go against its conduct guidelines.

As of Friday afternoon, The Washington Post could still view the video post on the Team Mitch Twitter page without a sensitive media warning, with the caption: “Last night, an angry left-wing mob of Amy McGrath supporters stormed Senator McConnell’s Louisville home screaming obscenities and hoping someone would ‘just stab the m----- f----- in the heart.’" The audio in the video includes the “just stab the m----- f----- in the heart” quote, which the Courier-Journal reported was said by Black Lives Matter Louisville leader Chanelle Helm. Someone else yells, “Die!” Other obscenities in the video are bleeped out.

When asked why the video was still accessible, Twitter spokeswoman Katie Rosborough said she guessed it was "a cache issue” and sent a screenshot of the thread that hid the video behind a warning.

Twitter’s interactions with politician accounts have been scrutinized lately by President Trump and other conservatives who accuse the platform of anti-conservative bias. Twitter has stressed its political neutrality, but an executive told The Washington Post in March that the company was exploring how to annotate tweets that are “offensive” but still in the public interest – regardless of political affiliation.

Kevin Golden, McConnell’s campaign manager, said in a statement on Wednesday that Twitter told the Team Mitch account that it would remain locked until they deleted the video.

The freeze prompted a backlash by President Trump’s campaign and GOP groups after the hashtag “#MassacreMitch” was trending on Twitter the same day the Team Mitch account was suspended. Critics of McConnell blamed him for blocking stricter gun laws in the wake up in the wake of two back-to-back mass shootings in Texas and Ohio last weekend.

McConnell said in a radio interview with Louisville-based station WHAS on Thursday evening that his campaign was in a “major war” with Twitter.

“The point we wanted to make is, Twitter’s perfectly fine with carrying ‘#MassacreMitch,’ which is obviously an invitation to violence,” McConnell said in the radio interview. “But when those kind of words are directed at me, they shut us down and locked our account down.”