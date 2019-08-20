

A solar panel is displayed on a wall at the Tesla showroom in New York in 2017. (Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg)

SAN FRANCISCO — Walmart filed suit against Tesla’s energy division Tuesday, alleging breach of contract stemming from a string of at least seven solar panels fire at stores in states around the country.

The retail giant alleged in the suit that Tesla was negligent in its deployment of solar panels on the roofs of hundreds of stores. Walmart and Tesla had struck a deal for the installation of solar panels at more than 240 stores, according to the lawsuit, and the fires date back to 2012.

A more recent string of fires took place beginning in March 2018 at stores in Ohio, Maryland and California, the suit alleged. Most recently, a solar panel caught on fire in November, months after the retail chain ordered Tesla to de-energize its solar panels.

“Why were multiple Walmart stores located all over the country suddenly catching fire?” the suit asks. “The answer was obvious and startling: the stores all had Tesla solar panels installed by Tesla on their roofs.”

Spokesmen for Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A Walmart spokesman referred to the complaint and said the company had nothing to add.

Tesla, best known for its business selling electric vehicles, also has pursued developing renewable-energy resources. It’s pushed to get households and businesses off the power grid with products including Solar Roof, glass tiles with embedded solar cells. Tesla acquired subsidiary SolarCity in 2016, bolstering that line of business.

Tesla derives a small portion of its revenue from its energy division, which generated $368 million in revenue in the second quarter of 2019, the most recent data available. That compared to automotive revenue of nearly $5.4 billion.

On Sunday, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla’s solar business had “relaunched” and sought feedback from his followers on the business.

Tesla Solar just relaunched. Lmk what you think … https://t.co/mDoPO17YB9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2019

Walmart alleges in its suit that a fire in Beavercreek, Ohio, closed a store for eight days after a solar panel went up in flames.

“Local news photographs and videos of the store showed a tremendous plume of black smoke emerging from flames as firefighters arrived at the scene,” according to the lawsuit. “As smoke invaded the store, Walmart employees made an announcement over the store’s public address system and instructed shoppers to evacuate.”

In Denton, Md., a fire punctured the roof of the store and caused significant damage, the suit alleged. while a fire in Indio, Calif., eight days later resulted in millions of dollars in losses, according to the suit. Shoppers and workers were ordered into the parking lot, and a firefighter was treated after suffering from smoke inhalation, according to the lawsuit.

Abha Bhattarai contributed to this report.

Correction: The suit was filed Tuesday. An earlier version of this story incorrectly said it was filed Wednesday.