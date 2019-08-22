

A staff member walks past the YouTube LLC logo displayed on a wall at Google Inc.'s YouTube Space production facility in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, March 30, 2013. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg (Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg)

Google said Thursday it had taken down more than 200 channels on YouTube posting on protests in Hong Kong, an effort the tech giant linked to recent Chinese-backed operations removed by Facebook and Twitter.

Google removed the channels after discovering they “behaved in a coordinated manner while uploading videos related to the ongoing protests in Hong Kong," the company said in a blog post. Google did not provide information about the content it had discovered beyond saying that those who uploaded the videos sought to disguise their origin — and the company further declined to flag Beijing directly as the culprit.

The announcement illustrates the reach and pervasiveness of China’s attempts to steer the online conversation about the demonstrations in Hong Kong. And it raised fresh questions about YouTube, which typically has said much less than other social-media platforms about the extent of disinformation it finds and removes from its site.

The takedowns this week by the tech giants also reflect the broader impact disinformation has taken on in political situations globally, far surpassing the once-secret efforts of Russian agents to stoke social unrest in the United States during the 2016 presidential election. Researchers recently have pointed to similar campaigns linked to Saudi Arabia, Israel, China, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela, efforts aimed at shaping discussions on social media beyond their borders.

