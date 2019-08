FILE - This July 9, 2019, file photo shows a sign outside of the Twitter office building in San Francisco. Social media platforms are facing intense, often contradictory demands from Washington to oversee internet content without infringing on First Amendment rights. (Jeff Chiu, File)

Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey’s account was hacked Friday, prompting a tweet stream of obscenities and shout-outs before the company removed them.

The strange stream of tweets from @Jack started Friday afternoon, including racial slurs, retweets and even a bomb threat regarding Twitter’s headquarters.

The company removed the Tweets and confirmed in a tweet that it was “aware that @jack was compromised and investigating what happened.”