More than half of the nation’s state attorneys general are readying an investigation into Google for potential antitrust violations, scheduled to be announced next week, marking a major escalation in U.S. regulators’ efforts to probe Silicon Valley’s largest companies.

A smaller group of state attorneys general, representing the broader effort, is expected to unveil the investigation at a Sept. 9 news conference in Washington, according to three people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to discuss a law enforcement proceeding on the record, cautioning the plans could change.

It is unclear whether some or all of the attorneys general also plan to open or announce additional probes into other tech giants, including Amazon and Facebook, which have faced similar U.S. antitrust scrutiny.

For months, the attorneys general in states such as Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas have sharply criticized Google for its handling of users’ personal information and its algorithms for surfacing search results, the Post first reported in March, threatening that competition probes could be on the horizon. Those states did not respond to requests for comment.

Over the summer, some state attorneys general met privately with officials from the Justice Department, which announced its own broad review into big tech, to discuss their antitrust concerns. The agency’s top antitrust official, Makan Delrahim, later said at a conference in August that the federal government is coordinating with state leaders, which he numbered at more than a dozen, but declined to offer further details about the agency’s plans.

It is unclear whether the DOJ will join the states at the event, and a spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Google’s services help people every day, create more choice for consumers, and support thousands of jobs and small businesses across the country,” spokesman Jose Castaneda said in a statement. “We continue to work constructively with regulators, including attorneys general, in answering questions about our business and the dynamic technology sector.”

The states’ looming antitrust investigation of Google threatens to saddle the company with years of regulatory scrutiny, a headache compounded by heightened federal interest in the effects the search giant has on competition and consumers.

The DOJ and the Federal Trade Commission’s broad reviews into big tech could later evolve into more formal probes of Google and its Silicon Valley peers. House lawmakers have grilled officials from Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google on competition as part of a bipartisan inquiry targeting the industry, and Senate lawmakers on Tuesday announced they’d hold a hearing focused on tech giants that acquire smaller rivals.

Facebook specifically has acknowledged the FTC is actively investigating its business practices, an antitrust inquiry that observers later said is focused on the company’s prior acquisitions, including the messaging service WhatsApp and the photo-sharing app Instagram.

For Google, the states’ heightened interest comes about six years after the U.S. government formally studied the tech giant’s search-and-advertising business but opted against slapping it with significant penalties. The inaction in the United States came to stand in stark contrast with Europe, which later issued a series of stinging, multibillion-dollar fines against the company for the way it displays search results and manages its Android smartphone operating system.