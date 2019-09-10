

Apple chief executive Tim Cook presents the keynote address during Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose. (Brittany Hosea-Small/AFP/Getty Images)

What would it take to make someone drop $1,000 on yet another iPhone? A better camera? Longer battery life? Less-breakable glass?

Apple is expected to announce the latest versions of its iPhone on Tuesday, as part of the company’s traditional September media event. Customers will be tuning in to find out if there’s anything exciting enough to make an expensive upgrade worth it, or if they want to hold on to an existing device for another year or two — an increasingly popular option.

Apple is hosting the event in the underground Steve Jobs Theater located on its Cupertino, Calif., campus. The announcements will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific time and last about two hours, as chief executive Tim Cook and various Apple executives take turns onstage hyping up and demonstrating new features. The event will also be live-streamed online.

[Why Apple’s newest iPhones might not generate the buzz of years past]

The iPhone makes up half of Apple’s revenue, but customers are now waiting an average of three years to upgrade, unenthused by the latest offerings, analysts say. More than 75 percent of iPhones in use today were released at least two years ago and feature a home button, according to research firm Sensor Tower. Apple replaced that button with Face ID on its top-of-the-line phones starting in 2017.

On an earnings call earlier this year, Cook attributed the change in part to fewer phone-plan subsidies and the success of Apple’s battery replacement plan. The phones have also featured more incremental improvements in recent years, forgoing splashier updates such as 5G capabilities or a foldable screen. The rising price of the smartphone is also a likely factor, with high-end versions going for more than $1,400. Apple has focused on promoting its expanding menu of services to pick up the slack, such as Apple Pay, Apple Music, and its coming Apple TV+ offerings.

In addition to the trio of new iPhones, the company is also expected to unveil an updated Apple Watch, according to Bloomberg News. The new phones would keep the same dimensions as the previous generation, according to Bloomberg News. Other tweaks could include speed and charging improvements, as well as new color options.

[Your Apple products are getting more expensive. Here’s how they get away with it.]

The biggest iPhone hardware change probably will be an improved camera that uses three lenses. Smartphones long ago decimated the point-and-shoot camera market, but a combination of better camera hardware and leaps in computational photography, which uses software and artificial intelligence to help improve image quality, could help the iPhone take on professional-level cameras.

[How Apple uses its App Store to copy the best ideas]