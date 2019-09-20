Hundreds gathered outside of Amazon’s headquarters in downtown Seattle Friday as part of the demonstrations. Participants chanted, “Hey hey, ho ho, fossil fuels have got to go,” and held signs with messages such as “Amazon, Let’s lead. Zero Emissions By 2030.”

Rebecca Sheppard, 28, works in Amazon’s air, science and tech group to make the online retail giant’s planes more efficient.

She said she thought about quitting last year over her concerns about Amazon’s massive carbon footprint. But colleagues discouraged her, saying she could affect change by sticking around.

"We’ve just got to double down,” she said about employee efforts to produce change.

(Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post.)

The strike is being held in advance of a Monday climate summit at the United Nations. U.N. Secretary General António Guterres has insisted that instead of bringing “fancy speeches” with them to the meeting, the countries must offer concrete commitments like reaching net zero emissions by 2050 or eliminating the construction of coal-fired power plants.

Strike organizers expected more than 1,000 events to take place in the United States alone.

The tech workers joined millions of youth from more than 150 countries around the world who skipped school Friday in solidarity with the movement. Among them was 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has given a speech before the U.N., met with political and business leaders, and has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for her work.

At Amazon, the walkout came a day after Bezos announced a “Climate Pledge” that would require signatories to meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement a decade early. The pledge also requires regular measuring and reporting of emissions, as well as obtaining net zero carbon across businesses by 2040, among other stipulations.

Bezos said Amazon would be the first company to sign the pledge. But critics, who have long claimed Amazon does little to offset the emissions it produces, say the pact lacks transparency and standardized rules for what is measured and reported.

In Seattle, workers who walked out held signs that opposed deals with gas and oil companies. The crowd booed when a speaker noted that Amazon funds climate denying lobbyists. There was also a speaker from Google.

Sarah Read, a user experience researcher with Prime Video, said yesterday’s announcement shows that employees are having an impact. She said she believes the Climate Pact is related to an employee-sponsored shareholder resolution that would have required the company create a plan to address climate change, a resolution that failed this spring.

“It’s direct response to Amazon employees standing up, speaking out, and saying this is important to them,” Read said.