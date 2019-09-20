

Facebook cheif Mark Zuckerberg walks through the Russell Senate Office building in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

Facebook revealed Friday that it had suspended “tens of thousands” of apps that may have mishandled users' personal data, part of an investigation sparked by the social giant's entanglement with Cambridge Analytica.

The suspensions — far more than the hundreds against which Facebook has taken action against in the past — occurred for a “variety of reasons,” the company said in a blog post, without elaborating. They were associated with about 400 developers.

Facebook said it had investigated millions of apps and targeted those that Facebook said had access to “large amounts of information” or had the “potential to abuse” its policies. Facebook said some of the apps were banned for inappropriately sharing users’ data, the same violation of company policy that led to the Cambridge Analytica scandal. It added that its investigation, now 18 months long, isn’t yet complete.

“Our goal is to bring problems to light so we can address them quickly, stay ahead of bad actors and make sure that people can continue to enjoy engaging social experiences on Facebook while knowing their data will remain safe,” said Ime Archibong, the company’s vice president of product partnerships.

The revelations are likely to reignite calls for heightened regulation of Facebook, while infuriating critics in Congress, who believe the social-networking giant had escaped tough punishment for its past privacy abuses.

The Federal Trade Commission issued a record-breaking $5 billion fine and other penalties against Facebook for allowing Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy, to harness personal data on millions of users through the use of a quiz app. The incident prompted Facebook to conduct a full audit of third-party developers on its platform.

The FTC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.