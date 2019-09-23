Over the weekend, the administration exempted certain Chinese-made components used in the Mac Pro from tariffs. In a statement, Apple chief executive Tim Cook thanked the administration for the exemption, which allows the company to assemble the computer inside the United States.

“We believe deeply in the power of American innovation,” Cook said in the statement. “That’s why every Apple product is designed and engineered in the US, and made up of parts from 36 states, supporting 450,000 jobs with US suppliers, and we’re going to continue growing here.”

The news is the latest twist in the trade-war saga for Apple, which has seen its stock price fluctuate wildly with Trump’s tweets about his negotiations with China. Many of Apple’s products, including its iPhone, are expected to see new restrictions in December unless a deal with China is announced.

While many of the components in the Mac Pro still come from China, the move to the United States could be a public relations win for the president.

Still, the Mac Pro is a niche product compared with the iPhone, the iPad, laptops and watches. The lowest-end Mac Pro starts at about $6,000, and the high-end versions, with 28-core processors, could run upward of $35,000, about the price of a Tesla Model 3 electric car. That puts the computer far outside the price range of most consumers, making it a tool mostly for businesses that require vast computing power.

The previous version of the Mac Pro, which launched six years ago and was recently discontinued, was also built in the United States.