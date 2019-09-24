The same court ruled Tuesday that Google does not have to remove links to people’s sensitive data beyond the E.U.’s 28 member states. The case offered a lens into how and whether different jurisdictions and their courts can police the Internet. The “right to be forgotten” law also tackles evolving questions about whether people can demand that their data be removed from search engines without interfering with free speech and the public’s right to information.

Why Europe, not Congress, will rein in big tech

In a statement Tuesday, the court said that “currently, there is no obligation under E.U. law, for a search engine operator … to carry out such a de-referencing on all the versions of its search engine."

Still, the court said that a search engine operator has to adopt measures that discourage Internet users from venturing outside the E.U. to find sensitive information.

Peter Fleischer, Google’s senior privacy counsel, said in a statement Tuesday that “since 2014, we’ve worked hard to implement the right to be forgotten in Europe, and to strike a sensible balance between people’s rights of access to information and privacy."

“It’s good to see that the Court agreed with our arguments, and we’re grateful to the independent human rights organisations, media associations and many others around the world who also presented their views to the Court,” Fleischer said.

Those who contend the rule should be extended worldwide point out that it is easy to operate outside of country-specific versions of search engines. All it takes, for example, is to hop from google.fr to google.com to locate information that isn’t allowed within E.U. searches.

E.U. opens antitrust investigation into Amazon over third-party selling

Google, meanwhile, had the support of Microsoft, the Wikimedia Foundation (which owns Wikipedia) and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, among others.

Meanwhile, Google is facing pressure from E.U. regulators. In March, the governing body fined the tech giant about $1.7 billion for advertising practices that the bloc said violated antitrust laws. In 2018, the E.U.’s antitrust commission fined it $5 billion and ordered the company to changes its practices around search and Web browser functions in Android phones. That fine followed a $2.7 billion penalty on Google for how it steered users toward its comparison shopping site.