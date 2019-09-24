

In this Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, Adam Neumann, co-founder of WeWork, attends the opening bell ceremony at Nasdaq, in New York. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

Adam Neumann, WeWork’s embattled co-founder and CEO, is stepping down.

Neumann’s leadership has come under fire in recent weeks after parent company We Co.'s bid to go public was postponed as the company’s valuation plummeted. He will stay in leadership as nonexecutive chairman of the board.

He will be replaced by two co-CEOs: Artie Minson, formerly the company’s co-president and chief financial officer, and Sebastian Gunningham, who was vice chairman.

The news was reported by the Wall Street Journal Tuesday and was later confirmed by the company.

In a news release, Neumann said the scrutiny directed toward him “had become a significant distraction" and that it was in the company’s best interest for him to step down.