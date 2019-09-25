But many of those devices haven’t exactly taken off. For example, last year’s Echo Auto device, which retroactively brings Alexa to older vehicles, was still available only by invitation as of Tuesday.

This year, Amazon could branch out beyond Alexa with more services and Ring product announcements, too.

Amazon’s Alexa is coming for your microwave, wall clock and more

(Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Amazon has recently jumped in on the traditional fall events that technology companies, including Apple and Google, host to highlight their new products, most of which are released in time for the holiday season. But Amazon takes a looser approach than its sometimes-rival Apple. Instead of showing off a handful of nearly finished products, Amazon is more likely to share a long list of releases of varying quality and readiness, not all of which even make it to consumers.

Meanwhile, Amazon has spent much of the past five years pushing its Alexa voice assistant into as many nooks and crannies of people’s lives as possible. It lives in the company’s Echo smart speakers, of course, but it also works with third-party speakers, as well as cars, kitchen appliances and a fancy toilet. The research firm eMarketer says Amazon Echos will make up 63.2 percent of the smart-speaker market this year, while Google’s Home speakers will take 31 percent.

But while Amazon leads in smart speakers, a phone is conspicuously missing from its strategy. Both Google and Apple sell phones with their own smart assistants built into the operating system in billions of pockets. That advantage is crucial as the tech giants fight for what may be the next big battleground: conversational computing. Each company is racing to emerge with the dominant voice technology that consumers will use to tell their gadgets to play music, turn on lights and find information.

And while Amazon has a head start in bringing speech recognition to consumers’ homes, it faces a huge hurdle competing against Apple and Google, whose technology runs most smartphones around the globe, in the mobile world.

