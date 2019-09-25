

President Trump’s reference to American cybersecurity company CrowdStrike in a July call with Ukraine’s president, as revealed in notes released Wednesday, was brief and cryptic. But there are several ways the company could have come to Trump’s attention, including for its central role in investigating the Russian hack of Democratic Party computers in 2016.

CrowdStrike, based in Sunnyvale, Calif., has worked on some of the world’s most infamous hacks, including the North Korean intrusion into the servers for Sony Pictures in 2014. But it was CrowdStrike’s role in probing the Russian hack of Democratic National Committee computers — which led to embarrassing revelations that rocked the campaign of Democrat Hillary Clinton — that put the company most squarely in the international political spotlight.

Trump said in the call on July 25, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, “I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it. I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say CrowdStrike… I guess you have one of your wealthy people… The server, they say, Ukraine has it. There are a lot of things that went on, the whole situation. I think you’re surrounding yourself with some of the same people. I would like to have the Attorney General call you or your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of it.”

Trump then referenced the investigation by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, who had testified to Congress the day before, in what the president appeared to call “a very poor performance… an incompetent performance.”

Then, returning to the subject of CrowdStrike, the president said to Zelensky, “Whatever you can do, it’s very important that you do it if that’s possible.”

The Ukrainian president pledged that his new prosecutor general “will look into the situation, specifically to the company that you mentioned.”

Zelensky added: “The issue of the investigation of the case is actually the issue of making sure to restore the honesty so we will take care of that and will work on the investigation of the case.”

Without more context, the exchange between Trump and Zelensky is hard to parse, but Trump has publicly complained before about CrowdStrike’s role in the DNC investigation. On June 19, he told Fox News commentator Sean Hannity, “Take a look at Ukraine… How come the FBI didn't take the server from the DNC? Just think about that one, Sean."

Fox News reported in its account of the call that the president’s was referencing the decision by the DNC to give its hacked server to CrowdStrike instead of the FBI. That is not uncommon in such investigations, but the FBI was able to obtain the forensic data it needed.

CrowdStrike spokesperson Ilina Cashiola said in a statement Wednesday, “With regards to our investigation of the DNC hack in 2016, we provided all forensic evidence and analysis to the FBI. As we’ve stated before, we stand by our findings and conclusions that have been fully supported by the U.S. Intelligence community.”

CrowdStrike has been the subject of controversy in Ukraine as well. In December 2016 the firm reported that the same Russian military unit that had hacked the DNC also had penetrated a widely used Ukrainian military app. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry disputed the report’s claims that as much as 80 percent of Ukraine’s howitzer force may have been destroyed because of the hack. CrowdStrike subsequently acknowledged that its estimates were high and revised its report.

CrowdStrike’s work on the DNC hack also apparently helped the FBI link Russia to a hack of a Ukrainian election commission server in 2014, according to a New York Times story.

In its investigation of the DNC hack, CrowdStrike identified hacker teams from two rival Russian spy agencies that had penetrated the DNC servers at different times. One was the military spy agency GRU, whose hacker unit was dubbed APT 28 or Fancy Bear by CrowdStrike, and the other was the rough equivalent of the CIA known as the SVR.

It was Fancy Bear that appeared to have stolen the emails that were eventually passed to WikiLeaks. The online anti-secrecy organization began releasing them in July 2016 on the eve of the Democratic National Convention to nominate Clinton as the party’s presidential candidate.

CrowdStrike, founded in 2011, is led by co-founder Dmitri Alperovitch, a Russia-born cyber and national security expert whose blend of technical and foreign policy expertise has helped make the firm a leading industry player; and CrowdStrike Services president Shawn Henry, a former FBI special agent who was once the bureau’s top cyber official.