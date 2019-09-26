

A woman makes the hand gesture for "okay." (iStock)

The traditional hand gesture for “okay” is now considered a sign of hatred, along with 35 other signs, by a prominent Jewish civil rights organization that maintains a database of hate symbols.

The “okay” sign, which some associate with white supremacy, now joins other images and slogans associated with far-right extremism in the Anti-Defamation League’s “Hate on Display” database. The organization also added the “Dylann Roof Bowlcut,” a man with a moon-shaped head and an image of a Jewish man greedily rubbing his hands together.

Many of the new symbols in the database are associated with the alt-right, and several are popular on anonymous message boards including 4chan and 8chan, according to the ADL. Some of the images and slogans have spread to mainstream websites, such as Facebook and Twitter.

“These are the latest calling cards of hate,” Mark Pitcavage, senior fellow at ADL’s Center on Extremism, said in a statement. “While some hate symbols are short-lived, others take on a life of their own and become tools for online trolling.”

[Chicago Cubs ban fan who made ‘disgusting’ hand gesture associated with white power on air]

The ADL previously resisted adding the “okay” symbol to its “Hate on Display” database, which also includes swastikas, the Aryan Brotherhood’s logo and the Nazi Party’s flag. The idea that the gesture, made by touching the thumb and forefinger, secretly symbolizes white supremacy began as a troll campaign by some segments of the political right and far-right to incite a reaction from liberals and the media.

In February 2017, 4chan’s /pol/ board discussed ongoing tactics to try to get the idea to go viral. “To any who haven’t seen the original thread, our goal is to convince people on twitter that the ‘ok’ hand sign has been co-opted by neo-Nazis,” the original poster of the thread wrote.

As BuzzFeed has reported, /pol/ was gleeful when the okay hand sign started to get mainstream traction. As the campaign spread, however, the symbol was simultaneously adopted by the alt-right — an umbrella term for those on the far right who embrace white nationalist views — and supporters of President Trump on the Internet. Both seem to use the gesture primarily to “trigger” liberals who believe the hand sign serves as a decoder ring to detect secret Nazis.

[Zina Bash moved her hand — and the #Resistance saw a white power symbol. Then she did it again.]

Prominent figures and private citizens alike have made headlines for making the “okay” gesture in public. Critics accused Republican operative Zina Bash of making the symbol for white power last year when she made the “okay” sign at Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing. A spokesperson for the Senate Judiciary Committee said at the time that Bash was aiming the sign at a staffer who fulfilled a request for the judge — an explanation that aligned with video of the hearing in which Bash is visible.

The same month, a Coast Guard member was removed from Hurricane Florence relief efforts after he flashed the “okay” sign during a televised media briefing. A Chicago Cubs fan in May was banned from Wrigley Field when he made the gesture behind an NBC Sports Chicago analyst during a TV segment.

The “okay” gesture also has been used as a genuine symbol of white supremacy. Avowed neo-Nazi Brenton Harrison Tarrant, who is accused of killing 51 people at two New Zealand mosques, reportedly made the “okay” sign at a court appearance in March.

Eli Rosenberg contributed to this report.

