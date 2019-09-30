Embattled WeWork co-founder and CEO Adam Neumann will step down, company says

WeWork’s core “space-as-a-service” business involves turning leased buildings into co-working spaces that offer perks like yoga classes. Under the We Co. umbrella, the company has recently expanded into apartment rentals, data analytics and education.

Neumann was replaced by two co-CEOs: Artie Minson, formerly the company’s co-president and chief financial officer; and Sebastian Gunningham, who was vice chairman. In a statement, the CEOs said that the offering was being postponed so that the company could focus on its core business, which they insisted remain strong.

“We have every intention to operate WeWork as a public company and look forward to revisiting the public equity markets in the future,” they wrote.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

