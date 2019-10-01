

FILE PHOTO: The logos of Airbnb are displayed at an Airbnb event in Tokyo, Japan, June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo (Issei Kato/Reuters)

Home-sharing company Airbnb may eschew an IPO in favor of a direct listing, according to a Bloomberg report, following a rocky summer of tech public offerings.

In a direct listing, also known as a direct offering, existing shares are sold to investors and other stakeholders. No new shares are created, as is the case with an IPO. That method allows a newly listed company to skip paying for the expensive process of publicly listing, as well as detailing its books to investors.

Opening its books proved problematic for coworking space WeWork, which indefinitely delayed its IPO this week.

Airbnb did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Airbnb previously announced it would go public in 2020, without providing any detail.

If it does choose the direct offering route, Airbnb will follow the footsteps of office messaging platform Slack, which went public in in June. Slack began trading at $38.50, higher than its reference price of $26. On Tuesday, it was trading just below $23 per share.

The only other major company to pursue a direct offering recently is music streaming company Spotify, which when public in April 2018.

