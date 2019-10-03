Within hours, Twitter received a takedown notice from Warner Music Group, the copyright owner for the original music video, according to documents posted to the Lumen Database, which tracks online copyright infringement complaints.

By Thursday morning, the video had been removed, replaced by a notice from Twitter saying it was pulled “in response to a report from the copyright owner.”

But Trump’s allies, including his son Donald Trump Jr. and White House social media director Dan Scavino, continued tweeting out their own versions of the meme Thursday morning in open defiance of Twitter’s action.

Not sure why Twitter wouldn’t want you to “Look at this Photograph” pic.twitter.com/fmXkdc5gTo — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 3, 2019

This is the second time this year Twitter has deleted content from Trump’s timeline. In April, the company blocked a two-minute campaign video Trump posted because it used music from the Batman blockbuster “The Dark Knight Rises” without authorization.

Still, yanking the video was an exceptional move for Twitter, which has long resisted calls to crack down on Trump’s tweets, in which the president pushes the limits of the social media platform’s rules on a near-daily basis.

Trump critics of all stripes have urged Twitter to curb his behavior on the platform, saying it runs afoul of the company’s prohibitions on harassment and physical threats. Just Tuesday, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.), a contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, sent a letter asking Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to suspend Trump’s account, arguing that his tweets attacking the whistleblower at the heart of the impeachment inquiry violated the company’s rules. Presented with similar requests in the past, Twitter has left Trump’s tweets intact, arguing that a tweet’s “newsworthiness” should be considered in determining rule violations.

Trump’s Nickelback tweet was part of a volley of attacks he has fired off as he faces a ballooning impeachment inquiry into his efforts to press Ukrainian officials to investigate Biden and the 2020 Democratic contender’s family. In a series of broadsides earlier in the day, Trump called the probe “BULLSHIT” and “nonsense,” and hurled insults at top Democrats, including House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), who he said should be tried for treason.

The inquiry stems from an extraordinary whistleblower complaint released last week alleging that Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine while pressuring the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to find damaging information on Biden. Trump has accused the former vice president of trying to quash a corruption investigation of Burisma while his son was on the board there, and urged Zelensky to look into the claim in a July phone call. Ukrainian officials have said that Hunter Biden was not implicated in the investigation.

Joe Biden, the top-polling Democrat in the 2020 field, responded to Trump’s attacks an impassioned campaign speech in Reno, Nev., Wednesday night.

“You’re not going to destroy me, and you’re not going to destroy my family,” Biden said.” I don’t care how much money you spend, Mr. President, or how dirty the attacks get. Trump knows there are no truths in the charges against me.”

The video Trump tweeted is a riff on a quirky meme that first cropped up on social media several years ago. In the original music video, the Nickelback frontman — a frequent target of online mockery — holds up a framed picture of himself and a friend while singing: “Look at this photograph. Every time I do it makes me laugh.” An array of parody videos have emerged superimposing different images on the frame for comic effect.

Trump’s version opens with a clip of Biden in a public setting saying he had never spoken with his son about his overseas business dealings. It then cuts to the segment from the Nickelback video, digitally edited to show a picture of Biden and his son standing on a golf course with Devon Archer, the younger Biden’s business partner at Burisma, and an unidentified man.

The picture of the Bidens and Archer was initially surfaced by Fox News host Tucker Carlson, as The Washington Post’s Michael Scherer noted Wednesday.

A Twitter spokesman declined to discuss the decision to pull the video, saying only that the company responds to “valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives.” Warner Music Group didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

