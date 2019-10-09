

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington last year. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to testify before Congress on the social media giant’s plans to launch the Libra cryptocurrency, following pressure from lawmakers.

The House Financial Services Committee is expected to grill Zuckerberg with questions on Facebook’s impact on both financial services and housing sectors at the hearing on Oct. 23. Committee chairwoman Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and other lawmakers have previously expressed concerns about Libra and its potential to mask fraud, abuse and money laundering.

Rep. Waters and other Democrats on the committee sent a letter to Facebook in July to request a moratorium on its cryptocurrency plans, along with digital wallet Calibra.

Zuckerberg will be the sole witness at the hearing, according to a news release. Facebook and Rep. Waters did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The social media giant had originally agreed to send Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg to the hearing.

