Google’s news conference begins at 10 a.m. Eastern time and will be streamed live. Check back here for updates, analysis and first impressions.

Some aspects of the Pixel 4 are already known, through supply-chain leaks and Google’s own teases. The company this summer tweeted a photo of a phone with two back camera lenses, and it said in a blog post that the phone would allow owners to skip songs, snooze alarms and silence phone calls with the wave of a hand.

Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 12, 2019

And last week, the New York Daily News reported a Google contractor had been paying darker-skinned homeless people to scan their faces. It was part of a project to improve a facial-recognition unlocking feature built into the Pixel 4.

Google makes the Android software that runs most of the world’s phones, from companies such as Samsung and Huawei. It began a major push into hardware three years ago to explore new consumer applications for its investments in AI and other technologies. It even bought a chunk of Taiwanese phone maker HTC’s business for more than a billion dollars.

But Google’s Pixel line has yet to make a significant dent in the market, amid sluggish demand for high-end smartphones. Over the summer, Google introduced a $400 budget version of its phone called the Pixel 3a — about half the price of the Pixel 3.

Google has had more success in the growing connected-home market, where its Assistant-powered smart speakers, smart displays and WiFi routers compete with Amazon’s Alexa-powered Echo speakers and Eero routers. (Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

The Pixel has proved to be more of an existential threat for Apple, emphasizing the capabilities of Google’s software and services in areas where the iPhone maker lags. The Pixel particularly shines in camera capabilities such as the low-light “Night Sight” mode, introduced last year with the Pixel 3. Apple made cameras the focus of this year’s iPhone 11, including introducing its own rival “Night Mode.”

