Later that year, Ellison named Hurd and Catz as co-presidents of Oracle. In 2014, when Ellison stepped down as CEO, he named the pair to replace him. Ellison described Hurd in the statement today as a close friend and trusted colleague.

Hurd’s death is the latest setback in a difficult year for Oracle. In July, the Pentagon issued a strong rebuke against the company, accusing it of using “poorly-informed and often manipulative speculation” in a dispute over a $10 billion cloud computing contract. A federal judge ruled against Oracle’s attempt to stop the bid process. Oracle had argued that the contract should be broken into smaller contracts instead of lumped into one large procurement.