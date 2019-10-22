Forty-six attorneys general have joined a New York-led antitrust investigation into Facebook, the states announced Tuesday, raising the stakes in a sweeping bipartisan probe of the tech giant that could usher massive changes to its business practices.

The expanded roster of states and territories taking part in the investigation reflects broad concerns among officials that “Facebook may have put consumer data at risk, reduced the quality of consumers’ choices, and increased the price of advertising,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James in a statement announcing the update.

The Post first reported on growing state interest in the investigation.

AD

The state inquiry into Facebook comes in addition to two other antitrust investigations of the social-networking behemoth taking in place in Washington, by the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission. Facebook has acknowledged the FTC inquiry in recent securities filings. The agency is exploring the company’s past acquisitions, including Instagram and WhatsApp, for possible violations of antitrust law.

Initially, New York launched its probe with seven other states and D.C.

AD
AD