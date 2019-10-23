But Zuckerberg’s appearance on Capitol Hill comes two days after Facebook revealed it had removed from its platform a number of efforts to spread disinformation, including a Russian campaign predominantly on Facebook-owned Instagram that targeted users in swing states such as Florida. The news illustrated the persistence of foreign efforts to interfere in U.S. elections, four years after Russians took aim at the 2016 race — and some lawmakers signaled ahead of the appearance by Zuckerberg that they planned to question him about it.

AD

AD

“There are serious concerns in light of the news of the last 24 hours,” said Rep. Sylvia Garcia (Tex.), a Democrat on the panel who also has been sharply critical of Facebook’s Libra plans. She said a barrage of criticism and questioning about disinformation and the 2020 election is “certainly possible.”

“It’s almost unavoidable,” said Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II (D-Mo.), who met privately with Zuckerberg on Tuesday. “And I think he’s anticipating that.”

Zuckerberg‘s testimony comes amid a brutal month for Facebook. The company learned this week that it faces an antitrust investigation by Democratic and Republican attorneys general in 47 states, territories and the District of Columbia, far more than the lead state behind the probe, New York, had previously announced. Federal authorities also are scrutinizing Facebook for potential violations of competition law.

AD

AD

But the company’s most significant political headaches are connected with the 2020 presidential election. Facebook first stirred controversy this month when it declined to remove an ad from President Trump’s campaign that contained falsehoods about former vice president Joe Biden, who is vying for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Biden and others, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), upbraided the tech giant for essentially profiting off a form of disinformation. But Facebook argued that it struck the right policy position, allowing users to see and interpret political speech on their own. Zuckerberg told The Washington Post in an interview that he feared an “erosion of truth” online but still felt that Facebook achieved the proper balance.

Days later, Facebook announced that a number of Russian and Iranian accounts had sought to spread disinformation on its services, including Instagram, though Zuckerberg insisted that the company had made great strides in purging such content more swiftly since the 2016 election. “Elections have changed significantly since 2016,” he said, “and Facebook has changed, too.”

AD

AD

Some of the lawmakers on the House Financial Services Committee have emerged as vocal critics of Facebook, raising the possibility that Zuckerberg could face questions Wednesday about the company’s size and approach to the 2020 race.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), for example, last weekend blasted Facebook at a political rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), another 2020 presidential contender. “I don’t know about you, but I don’t want Mark Zuckerberg making decisions over my life,” said Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the panel.

With Libra, lawmakers led by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), the committee’s chairwoman, have decried Facebook’s cryptocurrency plans. This summer, her panel grilled Dave Marcus, the Facebook executive overseeing Libra, and she led a delegation to Switzerland, where the Libra Association — a nonprofit grouping of companies that will ultimately pilot the digital currency — is to be based. She returned from the trip saying her “concerns remain with allowing a large tech company to create a privately controlled, alternative global currency.” Her office declined to comment for this story.

AD

AD

Zuckerberg plans to say in prepared testimony that Facebook is “committed to taking the time to get this right,” echoing comments he made privately to lawmakers during a trip to Washington earlier this year. He plans to say that Libra is most beneficial to millions of people around the world who lack access to bank accounts and other financial services.

But Zuckerberg also plans to shift some of the responsibility away from Facebook, telling lawmakers the company does not “expect to be leading those efforts going forward,” according to his prepared testimony. He said the Libra Foundation “will be driving the project from now on.”

“I believe this is something that needs to get built, but I understand we’re not the ideal messenger right now,” Zuckerberg says in written remarks. “We’ve faced a lot of issues over the past few years, and I’m sure people wish it was anyone but Facebook putting this idea forward.”

AD