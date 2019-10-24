Amazon missed analyst expectations of $4.49 earnings per share, as measured by S&P Global Market Intelligence, reporting profits of $4.23 a share.

“It’s a big investment, and it’s the right long-term decision for customers,” Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos said in a statement about spending on faster delivery. (Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

AD

Amazon shares, though, took a drubbing in aftermarket trading, falling 7.4 percent to $1,648.

Overall, Amazon’s sales hit $70 billion, a 24 percent increase from the same period a year ago.

AD

Three months ago, Amazon finance chief Brian Olsavsky noted that the company blew past plans to invest $800 million in the second quarter to speed up its shipping. At the time, he said the company also adjusted its third quarter guidance to account for higher-than-anticipated costs.

The company also guided to lower fourth-quarter operating income that also disappointed investors who have come to expect blowout profits during the all-important holiday season. The company expects $1.2 billion to $2.9 billion in operating income in the current quarter, compared with $3.8 billion a year ago.

AD