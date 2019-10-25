The move could also raise Facebook’s competitive edge against news distribution services offered by Google and Apple, even as Facebook has come under sharp and sustained scrutiny for the way it has responded to disinformation and accusations of fake news on its platform.

“This is a big moment for our relationship with the news industry,” said Campbell Brown, Facebook’s vice president for global news partnerships and a former CNN journalist. “I know people have doubted us and our commitment to journalism. But today with this launch, we signal that we want to be a champion for great reporting.”

The launch will initially include about 200 news organizations, including The Washington Post, News Corp. , BuzzFeed News, Business Insider, Bloomberg, Fox News, NBCUniversal, USA Today and the Los Angeles Times. Some of those outlets will be paid for their content, including The Post. People familiar with the plan told The Post that the New York Times is likely to participate as well. The Times declined to comment.

“We are always looking for innovative ways to bring smart, objective journalism to the forefront,” said M. Scott Havens, Bloomberg Media’s global head of digital and media distribution. “We’re excited to be included in Facebook News and strongly value the product’s approach to editorial curation of high quality content as a way to reach more readers on their platform.”

The News tab marks a new phase in Facebook’s approach to online news. Before January 2018, the company had been a leading distributor of news, but that role was dogged by the presence in its news feed of false and misleading information, as well as allegations that its news feed and other features tilted toward liberal viewpoints. So last year the company shifted its focus to promote posts from a user’s friends and family, but the revamped news feed also hurt traffic for many news outlets that had tailored their offerings to appeal to Facebook’s audience.

Facebook’s plan to pay at least some of the participating outlets for their content is in part intended to assuage complaints that tech platforms have siphoned off major revenue streams from news outlets — classified advertising is one example — while paying nothing for the articles and images that appeared on the site. Scores of news outlets have closed and hundreds more are struggling with falling revenue and declining readership while tech platforms have seen their profits boom.

The News tab will be formally introduced at 1 p.m. Friday at a New York event where Facebook founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg will take questions from Robert Thomson, chief executive of News Corp., the parent company of the Wall Street Journal.

Brown said the News tab is the result of years of conversations with news organizations “to figure out what role our platform can best play.” Brown said that publishers didn’t want to offer additional content without anything in return and that the news outlets felt strongly that Facebook needed to find a way to showcase original and local reporting beyond the top stories of the day.

The result is a designated space where news stories will appear, selected by both a small team of journalists and an algorithm that will identify stories based on a readers’ interests. Anne Kornblut, a former deputy national editor for The Post, is overseeing the team of journalists who will choose top stories, according to people familiar with planning for the service. Kornblut joined Facebook in 2015.

The initial phase will highlight reporting from some of the county’s largest metro areas, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Philadelphia, Houston, Washington, Miami, Atlanta and Boston. (Facebook also runs Today In, a local news page that now covers more than 6,000 towns and cities.)

Under the arrangement, Facebook will pay dozens of news organizations for content that doesn’t appear elsewhere on the platform. Those payments will range from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars annually, depending on the outlet’s size and its contribution to the service, people familiar with the plan told The Post. Outlets that don’t receive payments will be able to make money from advertising when Facebook features their stories.

Facebook News will abide by outlets’ paywall policies. Readers can also link their paid news subscriptions to their Facebook accounts.

Tech giants are increasingly stepping into news aggregation for revenue and expanded audiences. Apple earlier this year launched its Apples News+ subscription service, which for $9.99 a month offers outlets including the Wall Street Journal, the Los Angeles Times and a slew of magazines. The Post and The Times did not join the service after complaints that the financial terms offered little opportunity for publishers to generate meaningful revenue or bring in new paying subscribers. Another service, called Apple News, is free to users.

Asked why this was an important initiative for Facebook now, Brown said there was an urge to engage with “people who care deeply about news.”

“Facebook is a place where people come to look for news,” Brown said. “We are a source of distribution for publishers, and we can’t wait to be a better source of distribution.”

Craig Timberg contributed to this report.

