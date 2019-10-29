WhatsApp alleged that NSO helped government agencies deliver malicious software through seemingly harmless WhatsApp video calls, even if the targets never answered their phones. The malware was capable of initiating a powerful form of spying that included the ability to intercept communications, steal photos and other forms of data, activate microphones, track the locations of targets and more, said people familiar with NSO technology.

AD

AD

An NSO surveillance tool called Pegasus has been implicated in spying on Washington Post contributing writer Jamal Khashoggi before he was killed by people affiliated with Saudi Arabia’s security services last year, according to research by Citizen Lab, which also helped WhatsApp investigate the current case. A friend of Khashoggi, Omar Abdulaziz, has alleged in a lawsuit that his phone was infected with Pegasus without his knowledge and that the malicious software helped the Saudis snoop on Khashoggi’s communications.

Targets, which also included religious figures and lawyers, were identified in 20 countries, according to the lawsuit.

Though human rights and privacy activists long have complained about the increasingly intrusive reach of such surveillance technologies, there has not previously been a similar lawsuit targeting a malware manufacturer on behalf of an encrypted messaging service, said people involved in the suit and the underlying research. The suit was filed in the United States District Court in the Northern District of California.

AD

AD

“This is unprecedented,” said John Scott Railton, a senior research at Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto’s Munk School, who helped WhatsApp investigate the targeting of civil society groups and contacted some of the people affected. “It’s a huge milestone in digital rights and privacy.”

NSO rejected the allegations, saying its technology is used by governments and law enforcement to fight terrorism.

“In the strongest possible terms, we dispute today’s allegations and will vigorously fight them,” NSO said in a statement that was forwarded to The Washington Post by a Washington public relations agency.

The company said using its technology for any purposes other than preventing crime and terrorism is a misuse and contractually prohibited.

AD

The head of WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, said in a statement that the company believes NSO and its parent company, Q Cyber Technologies, violated U.S. and California law, as well as the terms of service for WhatsApp.

AD

The messaging service is encrypted end-to-end, making it difficult to intercept communications on it, but such technologies are vulnerable to the hacking of the devices of individual targets where the calls and messages appear in decrypted form so their intended recipients can view or listen to them.

Many technology companies, including Facebook, Google and Microsoft, vastly expanded their use of encryption after the 2013 revelations about the extent of online surveillance by the National Security Agency. This bolstered the market for technologies, such as those produced by NSO, that rely on hacking targets rather than intercepting calls as they travel through phone and Internet connections.

AD

WhatsApp said it stopped a sophisticated attack using NSO malicious software in May and subsequently alerted 1,400 users that they may have been affected. Citizen Lab, which long has researched the use of hacking technologies and their manufacturers, volunteered its services to study the impact on targets globally. At least 100 victims have now been identified.

AD

“This number may grow higher as more victims come forward,” a post from the company said. “We are committed to doing all we can, working with industry partners, to protect our users and guard against these kinds of threats.”

It also said, “This is the first time that an encrypted messaging provider is taking legal action against a private entity that has carried out this type of attack against its users.”

AD

NSO has a malware tool called Pegasus that, according to a Citizen Lab report from last year, has been used in 45 countries and, in at least 10, has been used to conduct surveillance across international borders. The report names six nations — Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates — that it says “have previously been linked to abusive use of spyware to target civil society.”

AD