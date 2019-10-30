The number of users on all of Facebook’s platforms combined has grown more slowly than revenue. In the third quarter, monthly active users were up 8 percent to 2.45 billion year-over-year. The company’s daily active user numbers beat expectations slightly with 9 percent growth year-over-year to 1.62 billion.

“We are focused on making progress on major social issues and building new experiences that improve people’s lives around the world,” said chief executive Mark Zuckerberg in a statement.

The past few months have been among the rockiest in the company’s 15-year history. In July, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission slapped Facebook with a historic $5 billion fine for repeated privacy violations. The agency levied a fine after a 16-month investigation stemming from the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which a political consultancy with ties to the Trump presidential campaign improperly accessed the data of tens of millions of Facebook users. The company’s plan to disrupt the financial system with a not-yet-available cryptocurrency called Libra has received an icy reception from regulators and triggered a wave of accounts falsely purporting to sell the currency.

“There’s more external pressure (on Facebook) because there’s a view that the walls are closing in from a regulatory perspective, but investors only care about results,” said Daniel Ives, a managing director and analyst at Wedbush Securities. “Investors are laser-focused on its strategy going forward, on balancing advertising growth with privacy issues, which continues to be a tightrope that Zuckerberg is trying to walk. ”

The company’s stock price has been volatile over the past year, reaching a low of $123.02 a share in December and a high of $208.66 in July. On Wednesday, Facebook’s stock price was up 2.5 percent in after-hours trading on the strong earnings.

It’s been a particularly troubling month for Facebook, though analysts seemed confident Tuesday that advertisers would stick with the platform in the wake of one setback after another. Facebook was dealt a blow by the European Union’s highest court, which determined that the social media company can be ordered to remove content worldwide. Facebook also said in October that Russian-backed accounts are sowing political discord on the platform in the run-up to the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Congress criticized nearly every aspect of the company’s business at a hearing held a few days later. Facebook also learned this month that forty-six attorneys general have joined an antitrust investigation of the company led by New York. The state probe comes in addition to the federal government’s review of the company and its past acquisitions, WhatsApp and Instagram.

Yet Facebook remains the largest social media site in the world and continues to reinvent itself in a rapidly evolving tech landscape. The company says it is increasingly focused on privacy and plans to add end-to-end encryption to all of its messaging products, a move that has attracted positive attention from privacy experts but also raised the ire of regulators. Facebook has also begun compensating some news outlets for the stories it has historically republished for free on its News Tab.

