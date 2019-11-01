Google will pay $7.35 a share for the fitness tracker, helping it advance its ambitions for wearable technology. The company does not make its own smartwatch.

“Fitbit has been a true pioneer in the industry and has created terrific products, experiences and a vibrant community of users,” said Rick Osterloh, senior vice President of devices & services at Google. “We’re looking forward to working with the incredible talent at Fitbit, and bringing together the best hardware, software and AI, to build wearables to help even more people around the world.”

Apple has posed serious competition for FitBit. When reporting company earnings in July, Fitbit lowered its guidance for the year citing lagging sales of the new lightweight model. At the end of last year, Apple owned roughly half of the world’s smartwatch market in terms of units shipped.

