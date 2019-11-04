The test of the system was intended to demonstrate that the Starliner spacecraft could carry astronauts to safety in case something were to go wrong with the rocket.

Sitting on a test stand, the capsule fired its abort engines at 9:15 a.m. Eastern, sending the capsule hurtling through the air to more than 4,000 feet. The capsule was to hit 650 mph in five seconds. While one of its main parachutes appeared to malfunction, two deployed and the spacecraft landed safely in the desert about a minute later.

Boeing officials said they have built in redundancy to the spacecraft, and having two of three parachutes deploy was good enough. But in the moments after the test, they said the results were still preliminary.

Although designed with three parachutes, two chutes opening successfully is acceptable for the test parameters and crew safety. pic.twitter.com/fru36SUMwM — Boeing Space (@BoeingSpace) November 4, 2019

Chris Ferguson, a former NASA astronaut who now works at Boeing as its director of crew and mission systems, said the test went “pretty much the way I had envisioned.” Mike Fincke, a NASA astronaut slated to fly on the first mission with crews, said it shows Boeing is “committed to safety, and we are really looking forward to flying.”

The test came just days after Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing’s CEO, was grilled by members of Congress over the problems the company has had with its 737 Max airplanes, which resulted in two crashes, killing 346 people.

The scandal has engulfed the company and tarnished its reputation — one member of Congress during the hearings last week accused Boeing of building “flying coffins” — and so it needed the test Monday to go perfectly.

While not perfect, having two parachutes working is “acceptable,” Boeing spokesperson Jessica Landa said during the broadcast. Initially, Boeing did not intend to live-stream the event, but NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine insisted, writing on Twitter that he wanted “transparency for the taxpayer.”

Thank you to @BoeingSpace. At my request, Monday’s @Commercial_Crew Starliner pad abort test will be broadcast live. Transparency for the taxpayer. pic.twitter.com/yBEXA86mKh — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) October 31, 2019

Boeing and Elon Musk’s SpaceX are under contract from NASA to build spacecraft to ferry astronauts to the space station. The first flights were supposed to take place in 2017, but both companies have suffered problems and delays.

NASA has been unable to fly astronauts anywhere since the space shuttle was retired in 2011, and relies on Russia to launch its rockets to space. The delays have forced NASA to negotiate buying additional seats on Russian rockets at a cost of more than $80 million each.

Last year, Boeing, which is being paid $4.8 billion by NASA under what is known as the “commercial crew program,” suffered a major setback during a test of its abort engines when four of eight valves failed to close properly, allowing propellant to leak. The investigation and efforts to fix the problem resulted in a one-year delay, according to the Government Accountability Office. But the system had since been tested successfully, the company said.

The company hopes it will never have to use the abort system. But last year, a Russian Soyuz rocket carrying NASA astronaut Nick Hague and his Russian counterpart Alexey Ovchinin, suffered a failure when one of the side boosters did not separate properly and slammed into the rocket. That triggered the abort system, which gave Hague and Ovchinin a wild ride to the edge of space, but ultimately they landed safely.

Boeing’s next major milestone is a test flight of the Starliner spacecraft, without anyone on board, to the space station. In that test, the spacecraft would dock autonomously to the station while traveling 17,500 mph in orbit. The flight is scheduled for Dec. 17.

NASA hopes that Boeing and SpaceX, which completed its test flight to the station without crews earlier this year, will be able to fly astronauts to space sometime next year.

