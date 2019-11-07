Some referred to receiving “ghost texts.” The texts appeared to be sent or received from cellphones with different operating systems and a wide range of carriers, including Sprint, T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon.

Third-party text platform Syniverse said that regular maintenance by its IT staff caused 168,149 previously undelivered text messages to be sent to subscribers from multiple mobile operators.

“We apologize to anyone who was impacted by this occurrence,” William Hurley, Syniverse’s chief marketing and product officer, said in a statement. “While the issue has been resolved, we are in the process of reviewing our internal procedures to ensure this does not happen again, and actively working with our customers’ teams to answer any questions they have.”

T-Mobile said in a statement it was a third-party vendor issue that has been resolved, but didn’t provide further information. Sprint and AT&T did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Verizon declined to comment.

Tasia Bass, a graduate student at Michigan State University, says she received four texts in the middle of the night, while others reported receiving texts from her. She said she shared her story on social media in part to make sure she “wasn’t crazy.”

So I got a text from my wife at 3:40am that she never sent. I work on software that sends out automated SMS's, and have received a bunch of notes from customers today about receiving unexpected messages. And a twitter search for "ghost text" shows a lot of results. — Andrew (Andy) M. (@morinap) November 7, 2019

