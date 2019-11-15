“TGIF has traditionally provided a place to come together, share progress, and ask questions, but it’s not working in its current form,” Pichai wrote in the email. He noted a “coordinated effort to share our conversations outside of the company after every TGIF.”

AD

Some Google employees who have been opposed to the company’s growing crackdown on dissent say this is just the latest roadblock preventing employees from voicing their concerns in front of executives.

AD

Google declined to comment.

The TGIF meeting has historically been a way for the company to make employees feel more informed about what is happening across the company. But Google, employees say, has been limiting disclosure from the top, including monitoring internal forums and issuing reminders that the workplace is no place for discussions about politics.

The Post last month reported on one TGIF in which company executives addressed a controversial hiring of a former Homeland Security Department official, as well as Pichai’s efforts to be more transparent with employees. Some employees had expressed concern that new internal software was designed to monitor them and hinder their ability to gather in large groups. Google has denied that.

AD

In recent weeks, two Google employees have been put on administrative leave. One employee was reprimanded for searching for and sharing confidential documents, while the other allegedly tracked the individual calendars of staff working in human resources, communications, and community platforms, according to a Tuesday report in Bloomberg.

Google said neither employee was put on administrative leave just for accessing and opening a single document marked need-to-know.

AD