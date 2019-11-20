Under the new rules, political advertisers in the United States and abroad now may target their ads in search and on Google-owned YouTube only down to the postal code level. Advertisers may target people on the basis of gender or age, but they cannot do so based on voters’ political affiliations or public voter records, Google said.

Google also said it would bar “making demonstrably false claims that could significantly undermine participation or trust in an electoral or democratic process,” including those that seek to mislead people about voting. In doing so, though, the company’s policy did not appear to prevent the sort of ad purchased by President Trump’s 2020 campaign, which attacked Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic contender for the White House, with a series of falsehoods.

“Of course, we recognize that robust political dialogue is an important part of democracy, and no one can sensibly adjudicate every political claim, counterclaim, and insinuation,” Google said. “So we expect that the number of political ads on which we take action will be very limited - but we will continue to do so for clear violations.”

