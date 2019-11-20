In an emailed statement, the Commerce Department confirmed that the Trump administration had granted some licenses and denied others and that those that were approved authorized only "limited and specific activities which do not pose a significant risk to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States.”

AD

The Commerce Department also said the granting of some licenses did not change Huawei’s inclusion on the department’s so-called Entity List of companies considered national security risks and that the granting of some licenses did not change a temporary 90-day reprieve that the Commerce Department issued last week intended primarily to benefit rural telecoms dependent on Huawei equipment.

In an interview on Fox Business News Thursday, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said there had been “290-something requests” for licenses to sell tech to China, and he defended the 90-day reprieve, the third one the administration had granted since the May ban was imposed.

“You can’t cut the local people out of telephone service,” he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

AD