Zach Siegel, a software engineer, delivered a rousing speech, assailing Google for spying on its workers and intimidating them. “We can’t hide anything from Google,” he said.

Google said last week that one of the employees was put on leave while the investigations team looked into why that person allegedly searched through a range of confidential documents, even after warnings not to do so. Google said the other employee is on leave for reviewing other employees’ online calendars, particularly members of the human resources and internal communications teams.

Organizers of the rally identified the employees as Laurence Berland, based in San Francisco, and Rebecca Rivers, who works in Google’s Boulder, Colo., office. Google had not named either worker.

“They want to intimidate everyone who disagrees with leadership,” said Berland, addressing the crowd in a courtyard outside Google offices. “They want us silent.”

The rally lasted nearly an hour with speeches from both Berland and Rivers as well as other organizers.

The protest is just the latest escalation of employee pushback over policies, products and personnel matters. Google, employees allege, has been scaling back disclosure from the top while also monitoring internal forums popular as havens for freewheeling discussions. Last week, it limited its long-running weekly all-hands meeting known as TGIF to once a month and said executives would no longer field questions related to culture or other internal matters.

At one of Google’s TGIF meetings in October, chief executive Sundar Pichai said the company was struggling with transparency among its workers, particularly as the workforce has swelled to more than 100,000 people. “We are genuinely struggling with some issues — transparency at scale,” he said, according to video of the meeting reviewed by The Washington Post.

Pichai and others pointed to leaks to the press as a particular sticking point. “I think we need to figure out how to make this work better so we can actually drive the open culture we have,” he said at the all-hands meeting. “That needs to come with some balance — you’ve clearly seen the amount of leaks we are seeing.”

And, earlier this month, Kent Walker, Google’s top attorney, reminded employees of the company’s policy around reviewing internal documents. The point, workers said, was to chill discussion among employees, a hallmark of the company’s culture.

Google over the summer issued an internal memo instructing employees to keep conversations at the office limited to their work and to eschew potentially controversial topics such as politics. The company at the time said the new guidelines were the result of “a year of increased incivility on our internal platforms.”

