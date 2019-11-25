Google has been seeking to more tightly control what information employees discuss after a series of recent leaks, including those of sensitive projects like work with the Department of Defense and attempts to craft products for mainland China where Google is largely banned. Earlier this month the company cut its weekly all-hands meetings to monthly and said it would only field questions in them about products, rather than work culture or personnel matters.

Rivers, a worker in Boulder, Colo., suggested at Friday’s rally that she had been targeted for her activism at the company. “Instead of listening to me or thousands of my coworkers, Google has punished me by putting me on administrative leave,” she said at the rally. “I believe everyone has a right to know what their work is being used for.”

Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. And Rivers couldn’t immediately be reached after announcing she’d been terminated on Twitter.

Employees at the rally demanded Google reinstate Rivers and Berland, who also couldn’t immediately be reached. They concluded the gathering with a chant: “Bring them back.”

