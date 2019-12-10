“We’ve heard widespread concerns from consumers, businesses, [and] entrepreneurs, including about stagnated innovation, high prices, lack of choice, privacy, transparency and public safety, and in response, DOJ initiated a review into market-leading online platforms,” Barr said.

Barr said the Justice Department could turn to a wide array of federal laws — beyond its tools to probe companies for antitrust abuses, and potentially break them up — to address any issues it discovers.

“We are thinking critically about how DOJ and our state partners can address other topics related to online platforms such as privacy, transparency, consumer fraud, child exploitation or public safety,” he added.

For one thing, Barr said the Justice Department also is exploring recommending possible changes to decades-old federal rules that spare Silicon Valley from being held liable for content posted by users.

Those protections, known as Section 230, may have been “expanded far beyond what Congress originally intended,” Barr said, at one point citing critics who contend tech companies improperly remove “third party speech, including political speech selectively and with immunity.” President Trump long has alleged tech companies are biased against conservatives, a charge they deny.

On Section 230, Barr said DOJ is “thinking critically on the issue.”

