No astronauts will be on board, but the spacecraft is carrying a mannequin named “Rosie,” after Rosie the Riveter, and holiday gifts for the astronauts on the station.

The Cape has seen strong winds the past couple of days, which could force a launch delay. But officials said they were tracking no problems with the spacecraft or the rocket.

The flight is a key test for Boeing, which has faced withering criticism in the wake of two crashes of its 737 Max airplanes. But in a news conference here Thursday NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said he was completely confident in the company.

Since the space shuttle was retired in 2011, the space agency has been forced to rely on Russia to ferry its astronauts to the space station, the orbiting laboratory some 240 miles up. In 2014, Boeing and SpaceX won contracts, worth $6.8 billion combined, to build spacecraft designed to fly NASA’s astronauts there — and restore human spaceflight from U.S. soil.

“We’re moving into a new era,” Bridenstine said at a press conference before the launch. “We are going to launch American astronauts, on American rockets, from American soil for the first time since the retirement of the space shuttles.” The first flight with astronauts on board, he said would take place “in the first part of next year.”

