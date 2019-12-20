The tech giants’ takedown targeted The BL, a U.S.-based media company that Facebook linked to Epoch Media Group. The organization has ties to the Falun Gong, a Chinese spiritual movement, and it has vociferously supported the reelection of President Trump.

Facebook and Twitter said that The BL was behind hundreds of fake accounts spread across their services, which posted political messages at high frequencies, often in an attempt to direct traffic back to their websites. The social-media companies signaled they did not take action because of the content of those posts, but rather the tactics deployed by those behind them, such as the use of AI-generated images, which violated rules prohibiting spam, misrepresentation and coordinated inauthentic behavior.

Disinformation experts at Graphika and the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab — which were given access to Facebook data in advance of the takedown announced Friday — said it marked the “first time” they had seen “AI-generated pictures deployed at scale to generate a mass collection of fake profile pictures deployed in a social media campaign.”

In doing so, the campaign appears to have had vast reach: On Facebook, 55 million accounts followed at least one of the pages tied to the operation, though the company did not specify how many of those people were based in the United States.

“The BL is now banned from Facebook,” said Nathaniel Gleicher, the head of security policy at the company. “We are continuing to investigate all linked networks, and will take action as appropriate if we determine they are engaged in deceptive behavior.”

