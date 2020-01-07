But the inclusion of Trump in the speaker lineup is sparking backlash with some in the tech industry, as critics say there are women with more technical experience who are better qualified to speak there.

More than a hundred people have tweeted #boycottCES since the conference organizers announced Trump would speak at the show late last month. Some were particularly critical because the conference drew widespread criticism in both 2017 and 2018 for failing to bring in female keynote speakers, part of a longer track record.

“There are a lot of women who are doing a lot of work to help women in tech and build products that help women and help children and families,” Sara Mauskopf, the CEO of the child-care start-up Winnie, said in an interview. “Ivanka Trump is not one of them.”

Mauskopf was planning to attend the show after her company won an award. But she’s recovering an illness, and she said she decided not to make the extra effort to go once she learned Trump was speaking at the event. Her employees will still attend and staff a booth at the show.

CTA, the industry trade group that organizes CES, on Monday defended the decision to include Trump as a keynote speaker. CTA spokeswoman Jennifer Drogus said in a statement that policy discussions are a critical part of the conference, and the conference will host more than 150 policymakers.

“CTA invites officials from every White House — both Republicans and Democrats — to participate in and speak at CES,” she said in a statement. “The future of work is a critical policy topic for the technology sector.”

CTA president Gary Schapiro, who will appear alongside Trump during the keynote, told the BBC on Sunday that he has no regrets and said Trump has done “great work.”

The criticism is just the latest flash point in ongoing tensions between the Trump administration and Silicon Valley, where many leaders strongly opposed Trump’s candidacy and divide from the White House’s policies on issues including immigration and climate change.

While President Trump has continued to attack the tech sector — and in some instances specific executives on Twitter — Ivanka Trump has enjoyed a cozier relationship. She’s appeared at events with chief executives including Apple’s Tim Cook and Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai. Another tech trade group, the Internet Association, gave her an “Internet Freedom Award” last year.

A spokeswoman for Ivanka Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“CES has consistently proven to be one of the most influential technology events in the world and I am excited to join this year for a substantive discussion on how the government is working with private sector leaders to ensure American students and workers are equipped to thrive in the modern, digital economy,” Ivanka Trump said in a news release last month announcing her speech.

