“Google has not merely copied Sonos’s patented technology, it has also subsidized the prices of its patent infringing products, including at the entry level, and flooded the market,” according to one of the suits. “These actions have caused significant damage to Sonos.”

Google denied the allegations and said it would “vigorously” defend itself in court. “Over the years, we have had numerous ongoing conversations with Sonos about both companies’ IP rights and we are disappointed that Sonos brought these lawsuits instead of continuing negotiations in good faith,” said a spokesman, Jose Castaneda.

The lawsuits were reported earlier by the New York Times.

The suits speak to the increasingly symbiotic relationship of technology firms. While fiercely competitive, they are often compelled to work closely with another to promote or sell their goods, something unthinkable in other older line industries such as autos.

Sonos’ actions add to an increasingly challenging slate for new Google-parent CEO Sundar Pichai who was promoted late last year. The company is facing antitrust probes from U.S. federal and state regulators as well as scrutiny over its planned acquisition of fitness tracker Fitbit.

