Google parent Alphabet last year hired outside attorneys to help with its probe into claims that executives mishandled or overlooked sexual misconduct allegations, including against Drummond, according to a person familiar with the matter. A former attorney for Google wrote an August blog post about her alleged affair with Drummond, as well as others’, and claimed he mistreated her and their child.

The company under Drummond’s tenure also approved tens of millions of dollars in payments to executives including former Android chief Andy Rubin, who was alleged also to have had inappropriate relationships with subordinates. As a result, employees staged a mass walkout in late 2018 and some shareholders have sued over the payments.

Drummond will not receive an exit package, said spokeswoman Jenn Kaiser. The company has not named a replacement yet. Drummond, reached via email, declined to comment.

Google has been shuffling top executives. Last month, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin said they would step aside from day-to-day roles with the parent company and hand the CEO reins over to Sundar Pichai. Eric Schmidt, Google’s former CEO, relinquished his executive chairmanship role with Alphabet last June.

Google and other corporations have been facing increased employee activism over their handling of credible misconduct claims. Intel chief executive Brian Krzanich stepped down in 2018 after an investigation showed he had a consensual relationship with an employee, in violation of the firm’s policies. And McDonald’s fired chief executive Steve Easterbrook for violating a policy prohibiting managers from having sexual relationships with subordinates.

Jennifer Blakely, the former Google lawyer who worked for Drummond, claimed in her Medium post that she and Drummond had an extramarital affair for several years and now have a child. She said he abandoned them both and refused to discuss child support.