Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Massachusetts revealed it was probing Facebook over its data-collection practices in September, an investigation that stemmed from the company’s entanglement with Cambridge Analytica. That privacy scandal already has resulted in a record-breaking, $5 billion federal fine for Facebook.

The court dispute centered on Facebook’s admission last year that it had suspended “tens of thousands” of apps for possible privacy violations. Facebook discovered the app issues as a result of an internal audit of its third-party developers, but it declined to share — with the public or with Massachusetts officials — exactly who it had suspended or many details about their potential wrongdoings.

Healey and her aides argued the data was critical, potentially showing that thousands of apps, some with large numbers of users, presented an elevated risk of privacy violations or behaved in a way that “may suggest data misuse,” her office said at the time. Facebook, however, fought to keep the evidence to itself, arguing it should be shielded from investigators.

After months of wrangling, the attorney general’s office took the issue before a Suffolk Superior Court judge, who ruled Friday that Facebook must surrender the information. Facebook now has 90 days to comply with the state’s request.

“We are pleased that the Court ordered Facebook to tell our office which other app developers may have engaged in conduct like Cambridge Analytica,” Healey said in a statement.